FILES OF THE TIMES

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, June 1, 2007 —

Dr. Mindy Larson-Byrne has entered practice with Dr. Don Beck at the Fallon County Veterinary Service. She began work part-time May 17 and will continue part-time until the middle of July when she will be on the job six days a week, alternate weeks. . .Jessica Breitbach placed first in the high jump at the State Class B track meet in Butte. She raised the bar with a jump of 5’2”. . .Herb and Carole O’Donnell will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary June 2. . .Jessica Kirschten, Baker, has been selected by the Montana FFA Association as their National FFA Officer candidate. Kirschten will go through an interview process at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis this fall. . .A benefit breakfast for Virginia Richardson will be held June 3 at the American Legion Hall. . .Winners of the Team Weight Loss War, that ran from January through April were: 1st place – JoDee Pratt, Jennefer Pratt, Jamie Robinson, Pam Nelson and Trish Rost; 2nd – Teresa Christensen, Tana Taylor, Carmen Bertsch, Desiree Bertsch and Sheena Veazey; 3rd – Debbie Veroye, Alissa Miller, Carleen Susa, Eddy Susa and Robin Asay. . .Sen. Max Baucus will be in Baker June 1 at the Baker Senior Center at 10:30 a.m. and at the Baker Lake Gazebo at noon. Free burgers and pop will be served at the Gazebo.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, May 30, 1997 —

Graduation exercises for the Baker class of 1997 were held May 25. Diplomas were presented to 58 graduates. Valedictorians were Tyler Plummer, Melissa Graham and Bill Almy. Rita Rabe was salutatorian. . .Barbara N. Paul, Lieutenant Commander, United States Navy, was presented the Meritorious Service Medal for outstanding meritorious service as the America’s Desk Officer, Staff, Commander in Chief, U.S. Pacific Fleet from Oct. 1994 to Jan. 1997. Barbara is the daughter of Robert and Mikell Neumann of Baker. . . Art Tronstad celebrated his 80th birthday May 30. . .Roland Curtis Gill, formerly of Baker, received the Doctor of Philosophy degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, TX. He is the son of Diana and Roland S. Gill of Baker. . .Highway Patrolman Pat Harrison is pictured with three year old Marisa Elmore/Miller. Marisa escaped serious injury Saturday because she was riding in an infant seat. The vehicle she was riding in was involved in a rollover caused by high wind.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, May 28, 1987 —

Coleen Barkley, Baker girls basketball leading scorer and All-State and All-Conference team member, for the past two years, has been selected as a playing member of the Utah/Montana High School All Stars basketball team that will tour New Zealand and Australia. . .This year the Matthew Gappa Council 6294, Baker, has chosen the Steven and Barbara Klang family as its 1987 Family of the Year. Their qualifications were submitted at the state level and they received the Montana State Family of the Year Award. Their children are Heidi, Heather, Hope, Matthew and Michael. . .Karl and Erna Wenz will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary June 21. . .Henry Hastig, age 54, passed away May 20. . . Frady’s family restaurant holds grand opening May 30. New owners are Scott and Brenda Fradenburgh. . . Baker Spartan track team travels to Great Falls for State Meet. Mark Hecker placed 2nd in the 800m, Mark Wandle placed 3rd in the discus and Greg Robinson placed 5th in the 200m. Sandy Jacobson placed 4th in the javelin.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, May 26, 1977 —

Baker Lions annual Little Britches Rodeo is a big event in Baker every year and this year it’s just as big as ever. The Lions have 126 contestants signed up. . .Kyle Alexander, Brenda Culver and Cindy Uttke were chosen outstanding students in the music department. . .Raymond Fost, after he served 30 years as an officer of the Farmers Equity Coop Assoc., was honored with a gift of a gold Bulova watch for his devotion and work at the annual meeting held May 9. . .The band will be leaving Monday for Washington, D.C. to present their talents and view many interesting places. . .Gene Domagala, owner and operator of Baker Super Valu, was awarded a bicycle built for two as third prize during Super Valu’s recent Gay 90s promotion. . .This week the Bureau of Sport, Fisheries and Wildlife in Miles City planted 20,000 northern pike fingerlings in Baker Lake. . .The city decided to remain in the garbage business when last week at its regular meeting the council approved a motion to lease a new 950 Caterpillar loader with ripper at an approximate cost of $1,400 a month.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, June 1, 1967 —

The county commissioners let the construction of a new exhibit hall to Joe Herbst Construction in the amount of $56,725 at the Fallon County Courthouse Friday, May 26. The building will contain 7,200 square feet and will be of cement block construction. . . Richard G. Bublitz of the Baker Police Dept. was among 74 officers who graduated from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy basic school held at MSU in Bozeman. . .The Girl Scout Silver Tea was held Sunday, May 28, at the high school with 99 Girl Scouts and Brownies participating in the exercise.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, May 30, 1957 —

A class of 48 kindergarten students donned their caps and gowns and were presented their diplomas and report cards by their teacher Mrs. Firman Loveless. . .A large crowd was present at the 1957 graduation exercises held in the Plevna Town Hall, May 23, for ten seniors and 15 eighth graders. Speaking at the event were co-salutatorians Ralph Ehret and Billy Dietz and valedictorian Gene Wintermote. . .Pictured are Scouts who received merit badges at Wednesday evening’s Court of Honor along with their leaders. They are Bob Joyce, Scoutmaster Chuck Hayes, Giles Henderson, Tom Olson, Brad Bruggeman, Bob Severson and assistant Scoutmaster Carl Gaustad. Gene Wellenstein, Jaycee proxy, received the scout Troop 57 charter. . .So ends the century for Dr. J. P. Hedges, early buffalo hunter, pioneer and dentist of eastern Montana. Many friends and relatives wished Doc a very happy birthday last week when he joined the ranks of the Centenarians.

70 YEARS AGO

Thursday, May 29, 1947 —

The Baker baseball team will go to Terry to play their first game of the season. The boys have been getting some good pointers from their manager A. W. Callen, and he states the Baker club is ready to play all comers. . .C. H. Duppler, member of the Bonnievale Cemetery board of trustees and chairman of the committee on improvements, reports that work at the cemetery has started. The south end of the cemetery has been leveled off and later grass will be planted and the streets will be graveled. . .Mrs. C. F. Hogeboom, district six president, and delegation from the Baker Woman’s club including Mrs. Ray Corey and Mrs. George Severson left Sunday to attend the District Six convention which will be in session Monday and Tuesday.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, May 27, 1937 —

State engineer and crew are surveying the Little Beaver Dam project. .. Frank Becker this week purchased the Wildwood tract from Cliff Cate and states that Wildwood Park will open soon under new management. Frank reported he had already sold the property to Bernie Heiser who will run it. . .A crew of six federal surveyors arrived in Baker this week and began Tuesday to make a survey of the lake and contributory watershed for the Soil Conservation Board. The survey is for the purpose of determining the erosion to the watershed and the sediment washed into the lake and other data. . .Rain is badly needed as most crops have reached a critical stage. Precipitation now would save them. .. All members of the Baker school faculty were rehired. Three resigned including Miss Ruth Cowles, music supervisor; Miss Harriet McDougas, history and english; and Miss Esther Enslief, third grade.

90 YEARS AGO

Thursday, May 26, 1927 —

Baker High School graduates 19 students in class of 1927. Gertrude Chapin is valedictorian and Lolita Jackson, salutatorian. . .Geologist Cail F. Moulton of Urbana, Ill., arrived in Baker this week to look after the Bulldog test well. He states he is convinced that oil will be found in the well as soon as the muddy sand is encountered. . .C. A. Dunham, the prize gardener of Plevna, is bringing his grounds up to standard condition. He has great faith in this year’s crop prospects and is doing extensive planting. . .The Fallon Post Legion boys turned out a good crowd at a membership dinner held Monday noon at the Commercial Cafe.