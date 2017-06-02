Build A Better World

Is this year’s theme for Summer Reading Program at the Fallon County Library. We will be holding sign-ups Thursday, June 1st and then the actual program will start Tuesday, June 6th, 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. with sessions every Tuesday and Thursday through the month of June. Lots of fun and learning, maybe a contest or two. All ages welcome, but remember if your little one is under three they must be accompanied by an adult. Remember to watch our Facebook page for events during the summer, and check out our website at falloncountylibrary.net.

