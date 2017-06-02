Savannah Davis, middle, a graduate of the Baker High School is pictured with Amanda Hanson and Kiala Hastings workers at the Baker blood drive.

By Ella Arnell

Savannah Davis, middle, a graduate of the Baker High School is pictured with Amanda Hanson and Kiala Hastings workers at the Baker blood drive. Savannah has been awarded the “High School Hero Cord Award” from the United Blood Services for her donations at local blood draws. Savannah is the daughter of Tiffany and Mike Davis.

There were 49 units of blood donated at the Baker blood draw on May 24. Refreshments were furnished by Baker Furniture and the Bank of Baker. The next drive will be Wednesday, July 19.