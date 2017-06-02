Barkley awarded MECA Scholarship

MECA Memorial Scholarship is sponsored by Montana Electric Cooperative Association and is funded from donations provided in memory of rural electric directors, employees and friends. Southeast Electric Cooperative selects a scholarship finalist and submits that application to the MECA Scholarship Committee. They choose the (1) $500 scholarship recipient from MECA Southeast District including Goldenwest Electric in Wibaux, Mid-Yellowstone Electric in Hysham, Tongue River Electric in Miles City, Yellowstone Valley Electric in Huntley, and Southeast Electric. This year’s recipient is Haylee Barkley, daughter of Todd & Molly Barkley of Baker, Mont. Haylee will be furthering her education at MSU Bozeman.

