Attention, Board Openings

By Mary Grube,

Planner Administrative Assistant

There are three openings for the Baker Board of Adjustment and one opening for the Baker Zoning Commission. If you are a resident of Baker, you qualify to serve on either of these boards. The Zoning Commission is appointed by the City of Baker.

The Zoning Commission is to recommend the boundaries of the various districts, to conduct public hearings before submitting a final report to the Council, and the Council shall not hold its public hearings or take action until it has received the final report of the Commission.

The Board of Adjustment is a quasi-judicial board that hears appeals of exceptions to the Zoning Regulations. This means if your Zoning Compliance Permit is denied by the Zoning Administrator, you are allowed a chance to be heard by the Board of Adjustment during a public hearing.

This brings me back to their being openings on these boards. Please contact Mary Grube at the Fallon County Planning Department at 406-778-8111 or 406-978-8111 if you are interested in serving on either of these boards. We appreciate our citizens who volunteer for these positions, and I hope to hear from you soon!!!