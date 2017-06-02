Timely Tips and Tidbits

Next week marks the one-year anniversary of when the tornado touched down in our community.

By Sherry Vogel

Next week marks the one-year anniversary of when the tornado touched down in our community. As we enter into this hazardous time of season, are you prepared to survive a night or two in an emergency situation? Find following a list of items that every adult survival kit should contain:

•Flashlight, batteries, and light sticks,

•Portable radio and batteries

•Keys (house and car)

•Money (coins and bills)

•Glasses, contact lenses and solutions

•Medications (at least one week supply)

•Comfortable shoes, two pairs of socks

•Comfortable clothing (sweats, extra underwear)

•Jacket, cap or hat

•Whistle (call for help if trapped)

•Sunscreen

•Pocket knife

•Watch or clock

•Paper and pencil

•“Okay” and “Help” signs

•Emergency phone list, out-of-state contact #

•Lists of people to notify if you are injured

•Copies of important documents: insurance, identification, social security, etc.

•Small first aid kit

•Toilet articles: comb, toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, razor, washcloth, face towel, shampoo, lotion, lip balm, emery board, nail clipper, sanitary products, tissue, etc.

•Toilet Paper

•Zip-lock bags, plastic grocery bags

•Good book, playing cards, crossword puzzles

•Work gloves, several pairs of latex gloves

•Lightweight blanket

•Plastic ground cloth

•Emergency tent

•Hard Hat

•Dust Mask (two)

•Hammer and folding shovel

•Crow bar (may need to move debris)

•Rope

•Drinking Water – store in a separate place, minimum one gallon per person)

•Snacks (granola bars, trail mix, peanut butter)