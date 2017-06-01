Villa Happenings June 1, 2017 by M. Castleberry in Community · 0 Comment Mrs. Downing’s first grade class from Plevna, Mont. visited Superior Care Villa. The residents really enjoyed the awesome stories that the children read. Pictured are: Back Row: Jackson Robertus, Colton Lane, Blaine Buerkle, Emma Thielen Front Row: Tucker MacYeaple, Devyn Schwartz, Dina Beyers. Gladys Morris is thoroughly enjoying a story being read to her by Blaine Buerkle. Nora Pratt and Eileen Meggers are listening to some very interesting stories being read to them by students Dina Beyers and Tucker MacYeaple. Share This Article:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related Superior Care VillaVilla Happenings