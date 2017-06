The annual Saddle Up for St. Jude’s Trail Ride will be held on June 18, 2017 at the Fred Hoff Ranch. The ride will begin at 9:00 a.m. There will be a potluck lunch following the ride. For more information contact ride coordinator, Doug Bruha at 406-778-2502. All donations collected by participants, go directly to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

