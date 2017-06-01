Montana State High School Rodeo 2017 State Finals in Baker

in News · 0 Comment

Monday, June 5, 2017

10 a.m. – Queen Orientation & Exam

11:30 a.m. – Queen Contestant/Judge Luncheon

1 p.m. – Queen Personal Interview

6 p.m. – Queen Horsemanship Competition

(Will take place at the Longfellow Middle School & Fallon County Fairgrounds)

Tuesday, June 6

10 a.m. – Queen Speech & Modeling

1 p.m. – Cutting & Reined Cow Horse Events

Wednesday, June 7

9 a.m. – Cutting & Reined Cow Horse Events

5 p.m. – Shooting Competition/Trap Shoot

7 p.m. – Evening Activities

Thursday, June 8

9 a.m. – 1st Round (All Events)

Goat Tying

Steer Wrestling

Bareback Riding

Pole Bending

Saddle Bronc Riding

12 – 1 p.m. – Lunch Break (Approximate Time)

Tie Down Roping

Breakaway Roping

Team Roping

Barrel Racing

Bull Riding

4:30 p.m. – REACT Scholarship Interviews

4:30 p.m. – MHSFR Scholarship Interviews

7:30 p.m. – Cowboy Prom (Approximate Time)

Friday, June 9

REACT WEAR RED DAY!

9 a.m. – 2nd Round (All Events)

Goat Tying

Steer Wrestling

Bareback Riding

Pole Bending

Saddle Bronc Riding

12 – 12:45 p.m. – Lunch Break (Approximate Time)

12:45 p.m. – Battle of Districts

Tie Down Roping

Breakaway Roping

Team Roping

Barrel Racing

Bull Riding

5:00 p.m. – MHSFR Scholarship Interviews

7:30 p.m. – Evening Activity After Performance—DJ in Exhibit Hall

Saturday, June 10

1:30 p.m. – Queen Coronation

2 p.m. – Championship Go Round

Goat Tying

Steer Wrestling

Bareback Riding

Pole Bending

Saddle Bronc Riding

Tie Down Roping

Breakaway Roping

Team Roping

Barrel Racing

Bull Riding

5:30 p.m. – REACT BBQ w/Speaker (Approximate Time)

7:30 p.m. – Award Presentation (Approximate Time)

Evening Activity After Final Performance – DJ in Exhibit Hall

      



GAMES

Add Comment