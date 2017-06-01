Montana State High School Rodeo 2017 State Finals in Baker

Monday, June 5, 2017
10 a.m. – Queen Orientation & Exam
11:30 a.m. – Queen Contestant/Judge Luncheon
1 p.m. – Queen Personal Interview
6 p.m. – Queen Horsemanship Competition
(Will take place at the Longfellow Middle School & Fallon County Fairgrounds)
Tuesday, June 6
10 a.m. – Queen Speech & Modeling
1 p.m. – Cutting & Reined Cow Horse Events
Wednesday, June 7
9 a.m. – Cutting & Reined Cow Horse Events
5 p.m. – Shooting Competition/Trap Shoot
7 p.m. – Evening Activities
Thursday, June 8
9 a.m. – 1st Round (All Events)
Goat Tying
Steer Wrestling
Bareback Riding
Pole Bending
Saddle Bronc Riding
12 – 1 p.m. – Lunch Break (Approximate Time)
Tie Down Roping
Breakaway Roping
Team Roping
Barrel Racing
Bull Riding
4:30 p.m. – REACT Scholarship Interviews
4:30 p.m. – MHSFR Scholarship Interviews
7:30 p.m. – Cowboy Prom (Approximate Time)
Friday, June 9
REACT WEAR RED DAY!
9 a.m. – 2nd Round (All Events)
Goat Tying
Steer Wrestling
Bareback Riding
Pole Bending
Saddle Bronc Riding
12 – 12:45 p.m. – Lunch Break (Approximate Time)
12:45 p.m. – Battle of Districts
Tie Down Roping
Breakaway Roping
Team Roping
Barrel Racing
Bull Riding
5:00 p.m. – MHSFR Scholarship Interviews
7:30 p.m. – Evening Activity After Performance—DJ in Exhibit Hall
Saturday, June 10
1:30 p.m. – Queen Coronation
2 p.m. – Championship Go Round
Goat Tying
Steer Wrestling
Bareback Riding
Pole Bending
Saddle Bronc Riding
Tie Down Roping
Breakaway Roping
Team Roping
Barrel Racing
Bull Riding
5:30 p.m. – REACT BBQ w/Speaker (Approximate Time)
7:30 p.m. – Award Presentation (Approximate Time)
Evening Activity After Final Performance – DJ in Exhibit Hall