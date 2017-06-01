A memorial service for Alice Heiser, 88, of Baker, Montana, will be 10 a.m., Friday, June 2, 2017 at Stevenson Funeral Home, Baker, with Pastor Durfey officiating. Visitation for Alice will be one hour prior to the service.

Alice passed away Friday, May 26, 2017 at Fallon Medical Complex, Baker.

Alice Joy was born April 30, 1929 in West Hope, N.D., the daughter of James Lewis and Julia Grace (Kennedy) Goodsell. She was raised and educated in North Dakota. Alice married Jack Weimer in Missoula, Mont. and to their marriage, son, Guy D. Weimer was born. In 1948, adopted daughter, Diane (Weimer) Brown joined the family. After the untimely death of Jack, Alice married Martin Seleness. Together, they had a son, Terry. On July 24, 1980, Alice married Clarence “Bernie” Heiser. They made their home in Baker, Mont., where she was very active in the community. She and Bernie owned several businesses together. Alice very much enjoyed her grandkids, horse racing, raising quarter horses, and fishing. She often bragged about catching the most fish. Alice was known in Baker as “Grandma” and with her always, was her faithful dog, Buttons.

Alice is survived by her son, Guy Weimer; daughter, Diane Brown; Bernie’s five children; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, Scotty.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Jack and Bernie; parents; four brothers and four sisters; son, Terry; and grandson, Michael Weimer.

