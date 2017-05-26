ToyBox Preschool Graduation

Miss Mia’s preschoolers joyfully sang “Off to Kindergarten” on May 17, when they presented their end-of–the-year program to celebrate their last day of preschool at the ToyBox Preschool in Baker.

By Sherry Vogel

Miss Mia’s preschoolers joyfully sang “Off to Kindergarten” on May 17, when they presented their end-of–the-year program to celebrate their last day of preschool at the ToyBox Preschool in Baker.

This ceremony honors the 10th graduating class from ToyBox. Mrs. Hastig readied 29 preschoolers so they were ready to advance on to the public kindergarten next fall. Here are the names of the proud graduates and their future aspirations:

Cyler Steven Crawford – future welder, Justice Mckenzie Croy – future vet, Colt Marshall John Custer – future Dak-tana worker, Carter Alan Heid – future police, Kaine Thomas Kendall – future spaceman, Kedrin Leonard Krech – future alligator feeder, Locklyn Grace Moore – future mom, Maddox Perry Moser – future doctor, Kenneth Bud Spethman – future worker with daddy, Everett Tracy Barto – future wrestler, Ava Emma Goerndt – future pilot, Bracyn Paul Hastig – future airplane pilot, Maci Lynn James – future at Red River, Aubree Lynn Johnson – future worker at dispatch, Skyler Lee Kerzman – future racecar driver, Penelope Grace Rosman – future doctor, McKinley Raquel Rusch – future bus driver, Dax James Updike – future fisherman, Lane Andrew Wedemeyer – future excavator driver, Ashlynn Grace Wiseman – school lunch worker, Mason Mac Brown – future writer, Kloe Marie Ehret – future rockstar, Jaelle Faith Lisa Kilsdonk – future adventurer, Kinley Rae Miller – future cowgirl, Ambreigh Alane Morris – future soccer player, Kevin Casey Newell – future Army guy, Tryppton James Sander – future cow caretaker, Aubryn Elise Schwartz – future fire fighter, Haizley Lorraine Selle – future vet.