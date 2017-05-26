Timely Tips and Tidbits

“Play it again Sam”

By Sherry Vogel

Wow! The number of tips shared by our readers, concerning the many uses of vinegar, is quite impressive. Here are a few more of your *tips sharing how to use vinegar for cleaning purposes:

1. * Remove odors from dishwasher – Use 2 cups white distilled vinegar and rinse with hot water.

2. Lunch Box odors – put a slice of bread that has been soaked in white distilled vinegar, leave overnight then remove and rinse the lunch box.

3. * Wash walls with vinegar.

4. * Toilet bowl cleaner – Pour 1 cup of white vinegar in the toilet bowl let it stand for 5 minutes and then flush.

5. Stain remover – Remove perspiration stains from clothes by applying one part vinegar and four parts water on the spot, rub and then rinse.