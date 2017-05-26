Student Council Trip

Saturday, May 13, the Plevna Student Council went to Rapid City to enjoy a day of fun.

By Jenna Paul

Saturday, May 13, the Plevna Student Council went to Rapid City to enjoy a day of fun. They went to Flags and Wheels where the students participated in reball, laser tag, bumper cars, and arcade games. After hanging out at Flags and Wheels for a few hours they ventured to a cookie shop for a quick snack and then took off to the Black Hills Maze. After making sure everyone found their way out of the maze, they ate at Pizza Ranch and headed home. With full bellies, they began to sing songs with each passing mile on the way home.