State Tennis

By Lilly Hanson

The Baker High School Lady Spartan Tennis team top 3 singles and top 2 doubles teams traveled to Missoula on May 18 through May 20.

Anna Espeland:

Defeated by Jesse Hamlen (BroadWater) 6-4, 6-4

Won to Barsch (Conrad) 6-0, 6-2, then moved on to play Barrett (Cut Bank) and won 6-4, 6-4

Moved on to play Benson (Loyola) and won 6-2, 6-2

Moved on to play Ruthford (Clark Fork) and won 6-3, 6-1

Moved on to play Jones (Christain, VCS) and lost out 4-6, 7-5, 7-5

Tesla Erickson:

Defeated by Luisa Locker (Lone Peak) 6-0, 6-1

Defeated by Rosenbaum (Fairfield) 6-1, 6-1

Ellen Widell:

Won to Emmy Anderson (Darby) 6-0, 6-0

Moved on to play Megan Barrett (CutBank) and won 6-0, 6-1

Moved on to play Ellie Berreth (Big Fork) and won 6-3, 6-1

Moved on to play Elsa Kylen (St. Ignatius) and won 6-3,6-1

Moved on to play Jesse Hamlen (Broadwater) and won 6-2, 6-1

PLACED FIRST IN SINGLES AT STATE.

Sheyanne Janeway/Brooklyn Ridenhower:

Defeated by Jones/Wood (Libby) 6-4, 7-5

Defeated by Hoffman/Swenson (Lone Peak) 6-4, 6-0

Sam Smith/Pam Tronstad:

Moved on to play Toon/Clark (Fort Benton) and defeated by Toon/Clark 6-3, 6-3

Defeated by Blackwell/Keefer (Forsyth) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4