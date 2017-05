St. Judes Bike-A-Thon was held Saturday, May 13. Participants were Addyson Heiser, Ryder Heiser, Dresden Morast, Jordan Passmore, Sarai Passmore, Jack Wyrick, Kaydree Anderson, and Victoria Davis.

Total money raised was $2,793 with a total of 40 miles rode.

The most money raised was Dresden Morast with $1,000.

Most miles rode was Jordan Passmore with 9 1/2 miles.

Many prizes were given to the participants of the event.

Lunch was enjoyed by all who attended.