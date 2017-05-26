Legal Tip of the Week

Did you know…

that even when you block someone on your cell phone they can still listen to your voice messages? A hacker can call you and when it goes to voicemail, enter your password and listen to your messages. To avoid your voice mailbox getting hacked, contact your service provider to put the number on a blocked call list. That way, when the blocked number calls they will get a message that the recipient is not receiving calls at this time.

For more information, please visit the Relationship Abuse section of www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.