Kindergarten Graduation

On May 17, the Plevna Kindergarten, Class of 2029, were promoted. They marched in during the processional and sat down to share a video of their year with the parents and grandparents. After Mrs. Bidwell’s introduction, the students presented a play entitled Handy Candy and the Seven Cowboys, which was written by Mrs. Buerkle’s 6th grade Language/Reading Class. This group also created and painted the scenery and props to go with the play. The Kindergarteners then presented their parents with flowers, after which Mrs. Benner talked about Time, and how we use it. Cadence Brown then took a time capsule around to collect the letters that parents had written to their Kindergarten students, which they will open when they are seniors. Mrs. Walker presented the Certificates to each student. Congratulations Kindergarteners!

