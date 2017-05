Lentils are this month’s harvest of the month food. Did you know… lentils are in the protein and vegetable food groups? Montana is the top producer of lentils in the United States, producing almost 40% of the lentils grown in this country! Like other legumes, lentils add nitrogen to the soil, improving soil health. This makes them a good rotational crop with wheat and other grains. To learn more about Montana Harvest of the month visit: www.montana.edu/mtharvestofthemonth

