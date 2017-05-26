Goodbye In Cowboy Country

We live in cowboy country, Folks.
At times we set out to prove it.
We lost a young man in our profession
And once more we sought to use it.
The gym was packed and overflowing
With supporters and the caring.
People who care about the suffering
The grieving and the dying.
Stories were told about the cowboy
Some brought laughter/more brought tears.
The family could only weep
For one they’d loved these few short years.
It’s never long enough you know
In any circumstance
Time for us is really short
You don’t get another chance.
The family chose “Amazing Grace”
The preacher helped us understand
How amazing it really is
The key to the better land.
A Land which stretches on forever
Room for all the would be riders
Who hope to send a loop out sailing
And share in what the Father plans.
By Prairie Singer
May 11, 2017