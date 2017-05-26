FILES OF THE TIMES

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, May 25, 2007 —

Baker High School tennis team placed second at the State Class B-C meet held in Missoula last weekend. Team members were Shaleigh Straub, Keli Gentilini, Rebecca Havens, Colette Kary, Dawnette Christensen, Jennifer Kary, Kaileigh Morris and alternate Lauren Stoddard. . .2007 Commencement exercises held: 36 seniors graduated from Baker High School May 20 and six seniors graduated from Plevna High School May 20. Casey Dietz and Shyanne Howe were BHS valedictorians and Katie Gray was valedictorian at PHS. Brandon Buerkle was the salutatorian from Baker and Cassandra Klos was the salutatorian at Plevna. . .The 50th anniversary of Medicine Rocks State Park will be recognized June 2 at the park. . .Leon and Susan Newell will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary June 2 at the Baker Senior Center. . .At the District #12 school board meeting held May 16, Delbert Espinosa and Mike Gentilini were elected to the board by acclamation. The board was reorganized and Espinosa was elected as chairman. For the first time, a vice chairman was elected and Gentilini was unanimously elected. . .AE3 (NAC) Zachary Ketterling graduated May 18 from Flight Engineer School at Jacksonville Naval Air Station, Florida. . .First place winners in the Poppy Poster Contest are: Braylee Wyrick, Cody Hickey and Zach Varner. . .A farewell supper was held Saturday at the Community Church for Dick Price who is moving to Billings.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, May 23, 1997 —

Three Fallon County men have successfully completed an 88 hour basic training program qualifying them as reserve police officers. Selected to attend the Reserve Police Officer Training Academy were Dennis Randash, Randy Hoenke and Kenneth Heaps . . .Tim Hornung graduated from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy May 16. Hornung is a police officer in Dillon. . .Herb and Carole O’Donnell will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary May 31; Gene and Fernande Garber will have a 50th wedding anniversary reception May 31. . .Williston Basin Interstate Pipeline hosted an open house for the company’s new office and warehouse building May 15. . .Baker High School Business Club sponsored a Savings Poster Contest for grade five students. Students were to design posters on “Why Savings is Important”. First place winner was Lane Straub and he received a $100 savings bond.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, May 21, 1987 —

Nearly 100 people attended the open house at Fallon Medical Complex. . .Steven Ferrel, Tara Braun, Jolene Reetz, Christ Mattingly – instructor, John Reetz, Paul Sonsalla and Jim Reetz, Jr., all students of Fallon County’s only country school, Fertile Prairie, had an opportunity last week to learn about basket weaving. . .Scott Nemitz and Terri Oster were crowned king and queen at Plevna’s prom held Apr. 25. . .Laura Kreager Shutta will celebrate her 89th birthday May 26. . . Lora Williams is the valedictorian and Mark Hecker and Tami Robinson are salutatorians of the 1987, graduating class of Baker High School. . .Stephanie Huether sported a record year in the women’s fast pitch softball conference, playing for the Mayville State College team in North Dakota. Her record is 13 RBIs and lists her first, overall on a report card.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, May 19, 1977 —

Many celebrities were on hand at the grand opening of the new parking lot at Reynolds. Pictured are those who helped in the ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning: the Reynolds Fox (Leonard Oberlander), Chamber of Commerce president Bob Herbst, Mrs. Clarence Schell, Miss Eastern Montana Patti Randash (who cut the ribbon), Mayor Herb Varner and owner Clarence Schell. . .Larry Neutgens was named Outstanding Jaycee for the year Saturday evening at the annual installation banquet. . .Last night the graduating seniors of Baker High School class of 1977 were given many scholarships and awards: Valedictorian – Lori Stevenson, trophy; Salutatorian – Vicki Schell, trophy. . .Pete Anderson, Plevna Fire Chief; Bing Bakken, Baker Fire Marshall; and Bernie Heiser, Baker fireman, took part in a Glendive fire school May 10. . .Mary Breitbach and Selena Braun have been selected as cowinners of the Chemistry Merit Award. . .Cheryll Straub of Dickinson State College and coach Lanae Larson left for Los Angeles Tuesday to compete in the javelin throw. Cheryll placed third at regionals at Wichita, Kan., last week.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, May 25, 1967 —

A one car accident occurred about one-quarter mile west of Baker May 19 when Donald Joseph Groshans, driving a 1960 Volkswagen, was returning from the drive-in theater. The car went off the left side of the road into a creek where it completely flipped over. He received multiple injuries. . .Supt. James Hoffman announces the last day of school is May 26. . .Jayceens of Baker are busily working to complete plans for the District No. 2 High School Rodeo being held June 17-18. . .ALC Thomas J. Crippen, 39th Tactical Airlift Squadron; Lockbourne Air Force Base, Ohio, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Crippen, was selected as the outstanding airman of the 317 Tactical Airlift Wing for the month of April over 1,000 young men of this wing.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, May 23, 1957 —

Thirty-two seniors of the class of 1957 were graduated from Baker High School May 21. . .Doug Plummer, former Baker High School athlete, won top honors at the South Dakota State College Rodeo held in Rapid City May 27-28. Doug, riding for the Montana State College rodeo team, won the all-around cowboy championship. . .Plevna High School graduation exercises will be held May 23, ten are included in the list. . .Word was received last week that Butte H. Tipton, a former publisher of the Fallon County Times, died recently at his home in Sunnyside, Wash. . .The countryside is green with crop prospects – best in years thanks to the variety of rain that does the most good for the country.

70 YEARS AGO

Thursday, May 22, 1947 —

Honors awards were given to Robert Kochel, Rodney Thomas, Lynn Bickle, Norma Coons and James Kirschten, outstanding students of the class of 1947. . .John Hammervold of Carlyle was among the 32 passengers boarding the American Airlines Flagship May 4 at LaGuardia Field, N.Y., destined for Oslo, Norway. He will continue to Rorosvanen where he will visit relatives and friends. . .The Baker delegation which attended the Royal Neighbors convention in Terry Thursday included Mrs. E. Boucher, Mrs. T. V. Crichfield, Mrs. Clare Brayton, Mrs. F. Cunningham, Mrs. A. Eckes, Mrs. C. Gaer, Mrs. R. Gift, Mrs. H. Hanson, Mrs. Vivian Kreager, Mrs. B. Martin, Mrs. M. Maher, Mrs. O. Myhre and Mrs. E. Newell. . .Mr. and Mrs. Rex Flint returned Sunday from a trip to Los Angeles where Mr. Flint as state president of the independent theatre owners attended the annual convention.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, May 20, 1937 —

Some 25 interested men from Carter and Fallon Counties made a trip last Thursday afternoon to the Grover Johnson coal mine to look over the proposed Little Beaver irrigation project. They viewed the project from all angles and then went to the Webster Hall to discuss their findings and proposed plan. The “Little Beaver Irrigation Assn.” was formed with the following officers elected: Grover Johnson, president; June Olson, vice president; Gib Ziedler, secretary; Margaret Carrington, treasurer. . .Dr. W. H. Blakemore, Denzil Young, L. E. Rushton and Larry Busch won the first annual state bridge tournament held in Miles City Saturday evening. . .The Ollie schools with Roy McClain and Miss Ester Hooker, teachers, took first in both scholastic and athletic events. . .This week has seen a succession of dust storms, rain has been in the offing but none has fallen. . .J. E. Nelson, pastor of the Lutheran Church, tendered his resignation Sunday and he and his family plan to leave for Texas the first of June.

90 YEARS AGO

Thursday, May 19, 1927 —

Over 140 mothers and daughters attended the annual banquet held at the community hall Friday evening. . .James Mann, high school teacher and Scoutmaster, will not be back next year but will attend MSU at Missoula. A dancing party was given in his honor by Boy Scouts and their parents at Hubbard Hall Friday. Cub Scouts had a feed with their Scoutmaster Tuesday evening. . .The Rev. Roy Phillipi was the baccalureate speaker for the class of ‘27 Sunday evening at the Lake Theatre. The class includes 19 graduates. . .Like Phoenix rose from the ancient ashes, so is Keirle Garage going to make its appearance. Work was started this week with Jerry Boesphlug, contractor from Miles City, in charge.