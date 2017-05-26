By Lilly Hanson

The Baker High School Spartan track Team traveled to Laurel, Mont. on May 18 to compete in the Southern B Divisional Track Meet. The Women’s team placed 2nd with 89 points, and the Men’s team placed 5th with 60 points.

Men’s Results:

100m: Cleet Wrzesinski – 2nd – 11.21

200m: Cleet Wrzesinski – 1st – 22.40

110m Hurdles: Cleet Wrzesinski – 1st – 14.75

4×100 Relay: Kory Dolph, Daniel Rost, Angus Lund, and Dalton Herbst – 4th – 45.67

Shot Put: Treston Erickson – 8th – 41-02.00

Discus: Javon DeGrand – 2nd – 134-04

Javelin: Angus Lund – 2nd – 151-05, Kory Dolph – 5th – 147-10

Women’s Results:

100m: Wrenzi Wrzesinski – 1st – 12.73, Katie Wang – 7th – 13.61

200m: Wrenzi Wrzesinski – 1st – 26.83

400m: Scotti Robinson – 8th – 1:03.65

800m: Macee Hadley – 4th – 2:31.11

100m Hurdles: Wrenzi Wrzesinski – 1st – 15.30

300m Hurdles: Wrenzi Wrzesinski – 1st – 47.15, Scotti Robinson – 3rd – 49.52

4×100 Relay: Savanah Burkhalter, Katie Wang, Wrenzi Wrzesinski, and Scotti Robinson – 1st – 51.59

4×400 Relay: Madison Reddick, Marie Joergensen, Macee Hadley, Amber Durden – 8th – 4:26.58

Javelin: Madison Reddick – 3rd – 119-11, Halle Burdick – 4th – 115-04

High Jump: Melissa Breitbach – 3rd – 4-10.00, Katie Wang – 4th – 4-08.00, Alivia Schultz – 6th – 4-08.00

Pole Vault: Scotti Robinson – 5th – 8-00.00

Triple Jump: Madison Reddick – 3rd – 31-11.00