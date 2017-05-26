By Lilly Hanson
The Baker High School Spartan track Team traveled to Laurel, Mont. on May 18 to compete in the Southern B Divisional Track Meet. The Women’s team placed 2nd with 89 points, and the Men’s team placed 5th with 60 points.
Men’s Results:
100m: Cleet Wrzesinski – 2nd – 11.21
200m: Cleet Wrzesinski – 1st – 22.40
110m Hurdles: Cleet Wrzesinski – 1st – 14.75
4×100 Relay: Kory Dolph, Daniel Rost, Angus Lund, and Dalton Herbst – 4th – 45.67
Shot Put: Treston Erickson – 8th – 41-02.00
Discus: Javon DeGrand – 2nd – 134-04
Javelin: Angus Lund – 2nd – 151-05, Kory Dolph – 5th – 147-10
Women’s Results:
100m: Wrenzi Wrzesinski – 1st – 12.73, Katie Wang – 7th – 13.61
200m: Wrenzi Wrzesinski – 1st – 26.83
400m: Scotti Robinson – 8th – 1:03.65
800m: Macee Hadley – 4th – 2:31.11
100m Hurdles: Wrenzi Wrzesinski – 1st – 15.30
300m Hurdles: Wrenzi Wrzesinski – 1st – 47.15, Scotti Robinson – 3rd – 49.52
4×100 Relay: Savanah Burkhalter, Katie Wang, Wrenzi Wrzesinski, and Scotti Robinson – 1st – 51.59
4×400 Relay: Madison Reddick, Marie Joergensen, Macee Hadley, Amber Durden – 8th – 4:26.58
Javelin: Madison Reddick – 3rd – 119-11, Halle Burdick – 4th – 115-04
High Jump: Melissa Breitbach – 3rd – 4-10.00, Katie Wang – 4th – 4-08.00, Alivia Schultz – 6th – 4-08.00
Pole Vault: Scotti Robinson – 5th – 8-00.00
Triple Jump: Madison Reddick – 3rd – 31-11.00