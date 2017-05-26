BHS celebrates 102nd Commencement Ceremony

The 102nd commencement ceremony for Baker High School in honor of the Class of 2017 was held on May 21 in the Longfellow Gymnasium at 7 p.m.

By Sherry Vogel

The class of 2017 comprised of 42 graduates confidently marched two by two into the gym while the Baker Symphonic Band played Pomp and Circumstance, under the direction of Jill Whiteman.

Superintendent of School District # 12, Jon Wzesinski gave his first commencement welcome speech to the crowd of family, friends, teachers and fellow students gathered to honor the graduates.

The prepared power point presentation showcasing the seniors was not shown due to technical difficulties.

Co-Valedictorians Haylee Barkley and Daniel Rost each gave their addresses. Salutatory speeches then followed as Melissa Breitbach and Taiken Goerndt shared their thoughts with fellow classmates and families.

The grads chose BHS math teacher Jay Shumaker to deliver the commencement address. He delivered a speech using play on words. Earlier in the week, Mr. Shumaker had solicited one word from each of graduating seniors. He then had each graduate stand as their word was injected into the storyline of the humorous speech. The speech contained wise advice to better each new graduate as they embark on their future journeys down the path of life.

Then, the long awaited moment each grad had eagerly anticipated- the presentation of diplomas. Following distribution of the diplomas, School Board Trustee Johnna Koenig and David Breitbach, BHS Principal, presented the awards and scholarships. The grand total of scholarships received was $278,439. Superintendent Wrzesinski then introduced the top ten scholars: Haylee A. Barkley, Daniel S. Rost, Melissa Breitbach, Taiken Goerndt, Anna Espeland, Luke G. Gonsioroski, Keegan Kary, Jaden Miller, Brooklyn T. Ridenhower, and Emlee M. Thurlow. Other graduates, many of them pursuing college degrees, or entering the work force are William Bryan, Dillon Cunningham, Savannah Davis, Kory Dolph, Treston Erickson, Katherine Ford, Kadon Gentilini, Megan Greiff, Trevor Griffith, Lexi Hartse, Moriah Kesinger, Autum Law, Angus Lund, Seth Mastel, Breanna Miller, Scotti Robinson, Dustin Rost, Isaac Rost, Isaiah Schell, Alivia Schultz, Megan Slagter, Samantha Smith, Virgil Spethman, Briana Sposili, Joshua Stutts, Pamela Tronstad, Zachary Tysver, Paul Wang, Ellen Widell, Summitt Wiman, Kendal Wipperling and Cleet Wrzesinski.

As the Class of 2017 departs to follow separate paths, we trust that each will be successful in his chosen field.