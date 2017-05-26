Baker to host Montana High School Rodeo Finals for the second year

The Montana High School Rodeo Finals are 16 days away and Baker is gearing up to host this spectacular statewide event.

By Sherry Vogel

The Montana High School Rodeo Finals are 16 days away and Baker is gearing up to host this spectacular statewide event. This is the second High School Rodeo Final to be held in Baker. This year’s finals are scheduled to run from June 5-10.

This greatly anticipated event will draw approximately 800-1,000 people from across our vast state as excited young cowboys and cowgirls come together to compete.

Most rodeos have a lot of action, and this one has double the action as this lineup of young competitors has traveled the high school rodeo circuit extensively. Their “cowboy boots are ready to hit the ground running” as they face the agony of defeat and the ecstasy of winning, which is the driving force.

The public is welcome to share in the excitement as these athletes enter each competition with optimism and courage.

The Fallon County Fairgrounds is the place to be from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday as the participants battle it out to secure an opportunity to participate in the final go-rounds on Saturday afternoon.

The fairgrounds comes alive as numerous food concessions will be available throughout the five day event. Area residents are invited to come out and enjoy a long list of your favorite fair foods.

Also on hand are several retail vendors who are scheduled to sell a wide array of merchandise that captures the essence of the West and the individuals who define it.

Be sure to mark your calendars! The Championship-Go-Rounds will be held on Saturday, June 10 at 2 p.m. The public is encouraged to come on out to the rodeo to cheer on these finalists as they contend for top honors. These young cowboys and cowgirls promise to lasso your hearts each time they saddle up.