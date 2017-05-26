4th Grade State Reports

Mrs. Isaacs’ 4th grade each did a report on one of the 50 states in the United States. Trae Oberlander studied Alaska, Jordan Hauff did Wisconsin, while Kali Dulin learned about Hawaii. Aidyn Schwartz delved into Maine, Tonna MacYeaple looked into Oregon, and Hayden Lane learned about our neighbor, North Dakota. Sophia Tudor was interested in Kentucky, Billie Jo Miller studied Utah, Caleb McLachlan also researched a neighbor, South Dakota, and Tristan Buerkle did California. I bet if you asked them, they could tell you the capitals of many of our 50 states!

