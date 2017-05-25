Memorial Day observed on May 29

By Sherry Vogel

Many flags will fly at half-staff Monday morning as the nation observes the federal holiday of Memorial Day. The holiday is an event to honor all men and women who have died in military service for the United States.

Many families will visit the gravesites to honor lost loved ones by decorating their graves with floral arrangements. Many communities honor their vets with a community parade and a picnic.

Originally known as Decoration Day, it was traditionally observed May 30 regardless of the day of the week on which it fell. In 1968, the uniform Holiday Bill was passed as part of a move to use federal holidays to form three-day weekends. Hence Memorial Day is always observed now on the last Monday in May.

Memorial Day weekend is traditionally viewed as the start of the summer season and is celebrated by families camping and enjoying barbecue picnics. Families often take the opportunity to go on short vacations.

Whatever your plans, take a few minutes out of your celebration to remember the men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice to ensure the freedom that we enjoy here in the United States of America.

Memorial Day Services

Memorial Day services will be held at Community Union Cemetery in Plevna at 9 a.m., May 29. A service will also be held at Bonnievale Cemetery in Baker at 11 a.m. Speaker for services will be Pastor Jim Biswell, Medicine Rocks Church, with the American Legion Honor Guard.