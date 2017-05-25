Weekly Police Blotter

Baker Police Department

•May 15, 2017 – May 21, 2017 – 25 Calls for service: 7 traffic stops; 3 vehicle unlocks; 3 animal complaints; 3 reports of law enforcement information resulting in ongoing investigations; 3 public assists; 5 individuals contacted regarding public nuisance complaints/concerns; 1 non-injury crash; ongoing preventive/proactive patrols of the business district, school and residential areas.

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 406-778-2222. Calls are never recorded and rewards are offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of responsible parties.

From the Bench

Justice Court

•Austin R. Blackwell, Red Lion, Pa., speed, exceed restricted speed limit established local authority, 67/35, fine of $135 with $35 suspended on conditions for six months (11/16/17), no violations of any local, state, or federal laws, pay fine, fees, and/or surcharges as agreed/ordered, notify the Court/Counsel immediately, within 48 hours, of any change in address or telephone number during suspension period, ticket issued 5/1/17.

•Jeff A. Herren, Rapid City, S.D., speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 80/70, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 5/4/17.

•Douglas R. Laird, Baker, failed to register O/S MV when used for hire or person gainfully employed in Montana, fine of $85 with $50 suspended on conditions for six months (11/17/17), no violations of any local, state, or federal laws, pay fine, fees, and/or surcharges as agreed/ordered, notify the Court/Counsel immediately, within 48 hours, of any change in address or telephone number during suspension period, ticket issued 3/31/17.

•MaKenzy R. Shipstead, Baker, operating with expired registration, fail to re-register, bond forfeited $85, ticket issued 5/4/17.

City Court

•Chance Michael Ehret, Baker, partner or family member assault, causing bodily injury to partner or family member, 2nd offense, fine of $1,085, jail of 365 days with 245 days suspended on conditions for one year, credit for 35 days served prior to sentencing, attend and complete a minimum of 40 hours of counseling with an assessment focusing on violence and controlling behavior, dangerousness and chemical dependency and comply with all recommendations of the counselor, misdemeanor probation and all associated costs, for a period of one year, no violations of any local, state, or federal laws, pay fine, fees and or surcharges as agreed/ordered, complete jail sentence as ordered, attend, complete, comply and be responsible for all associated costs of: WiseChoice Lifeskills Course(s): Contentious Relationships and Parenting, 40 hours minimum Anger Management Counseling, Supervised Misdemeanor Probation, seek and maintain employment and provide the Court with an employment search log or proof of paystubs for verification by the 5th of each month, no contact with Katelynn Schwindt and children until the Sentencing Requirement of the WiseChoice Lifeskills courses are complete, notify the Court/Counsel immediately, within 48 hours, of any change of address or telephone number during suspension period, ticket issued 4/10/17.