Weekly Police Blotter

Baker Police Department

•May 8, 2017 – May 14, 2017 – 29 Calls for service: 3 vehicle unlocks; 7 traffic stops; 4 animal complaints; 5 contacts for public nuisance; 1 alarm call (unfounded); 1 report of theft; 1 agency assist; 3 public assists; 4 information reports resulting in ongoing investigations; ongoing preventive/proactive patrols of the business district, school and residential areas.

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 406-778-2222. Calls are never recorded and rewards are offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of responsible parties.

From the Bench

Justic Court

•Mitchell Lee Child, Baker, seatbelt violation, dismissed by prosecution per plea bargain agreement, ticket issued 8/29/16.

•Mitchell Lee Child, Baker, speeding on non-interstate, exceed night limit of 65 MPH, 81/65, $70, ticket issued 8/29/16.

•Mitchell Lee Child, Baker, driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked, fine of $535 with $100 suspended on conditions for six months (11/10/17), jail of 180 days with 178 suspended on conditions for six months, two days jail to be completed by 6/17/17, loss of driver’s license to be determined by the State, no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees and or surcharges as agreed/ordered, complete jail sentence as ordered, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change of address or telephone number during suspension/deferral period, ticket issued 8/29/16.