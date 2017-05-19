Senior citizens better equipped for disaster event

Fourteen senior citizens gathered at the Senior Citizen’s Center on May 10 to claim one of the 25 free Evacuation Grab ‘N Go Bags that were part of a promotion to better equip community residents, 60 yrs. and older, with emergency equipment, in the case of a local disaster.

By Sherry Vogel

The bags that were made available through a grant received by the Governor’s office of Community and Services are packed with a blanket, flashlight and batteries, radio and batteries, and a first aid kit. They are designed to be placed bedside, in case of an event that a person would need to flee their home or find refuge in their basement. The bags are also valuable to take in a car if driving in winter conditions.

Everyone in attendance was able to learn more about disaster readiness when Mindi Murnion, Public Health Specialist, Fallon County Health Department, presented a disaster preparedness program. Karen O’Dell, Senior Companion Director of Action for Eastern Montana accompanied by Jessica Davies, Program Director of Northeast MT RSVP handed out the bags to all in attendance. Many of the senior citizens felt more prepared to weather a storm.