Last week the Baker High School Student body elected their student body officers for the 2017-18 school year. Students running for office gave campaign speeches to students in grades 7-12. On Tuesday, May 16, the new officers were installed by Josh Stutts and Scotti Robinson at an all school assembly. The 2017-18 officers are Dalton Herbst – President, Andrew Craft – Vice-President, Amber Durden – Secretary, and Sheyanne Janeway – Treasurer.

