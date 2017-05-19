Mrs. Bruha’s Retirement

Wednesday, May 10, Mrs. Bruha was honored at a Retirement Party for her 30 years of dedication to teaching Music – Band/Choir. She has taught many students through her years, as well as teaching many of the students’ parents. Mrs. Bruha was honored for her many years as a music teacher at the Plevna School. Mrs. Walker told a story which coincided, with a musical tribute by April Bruha. Thank you Mrs. Bruha for your many years of teaching our students the finer points of music, as well as the many plays, dinner theaters, and musicals you directed, always providing a fun filled evening.

