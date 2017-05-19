Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor,

Last week you printed my question about an FMC employed doctor who tells his patients not to consume beef. All I asked for was where is the data he is basing his opinion on, that all beef is bad for us?

David Espeland wrote a very lengthy response and spoke of many things in his rebuttal and yet Mr. Espeland did not answer my question. As a matter of fact he asked me to tell of why beef is healthy for us.

•According to USDA data, many cuts of beef are 20% leaner, on average, than USDA data indicated just 15 years ago.

•More than sixty percent of all whole muscle cuts sold at retail and 14 of the top 20 most popular retail cuts are “lean”.

•Twenty of the 29 lean beef cuts have, on average, only one more gram of saturated fat than a comparable three-ounce serving of skinless, boneless chicken breast.

•Beef is a naturally nutrient-rich powerhouse. Just one three ounce serving of beef is an “excellent” source of five essential nutrients; protein, zinc, vitamin B12, selenium and phosphorus. And it’s a “good” source of niacin, vitamin B6, iron and riboflavin. (Provided by the Beef Checkoff)

All Beef is Grass fed, they spend the majority of their life eating grass on pastures. All Beef is safe, it takes vigilance on cattle ranches, rigorous safety inspections and strict government guidelines ensure the highest level of safety. There are four ways you can purchase your beef, Grain–finished, Grass-finished, naturally raised, and certified organic. (Cattlemen’s Beef Board).

I would be more than happy to have a sit down with this FMC doctor.

Wanda Pinnow