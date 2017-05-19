Legal Tip of the Week

Did you know …

that you must file a Notice of Intent to Move if you have a parenting plan and are moving? The Notice must be filed and served on the other parent 30 days before you plan to move. The Notice let’s the court and the other parent know your new address and if a new parenting plan is needed. You can complete a Notice online using interactive software that creates legal forms based on the information you provide.

To find the interactive Notice of Intent to Move form, please visit the Families & Kids section of www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.