Golden Girls luncheon May 19, 2017 by M. Castleberry in Community · 0 Comment The Golden Girls will hold their May luncheon Friday, May 19, at noon at Chinese Restaurant. Share This Article:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related Golden Girls Luncheon