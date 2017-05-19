Files of the Times

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, May 18, 2007 —

Scott Rabbitt of Beaver Dam, Wis. has been hired as the city/county park supervisor. He started his job April 30. Rabbitt is married to the former Angie Rost, daughter of Casey and Jean Rost of Baker. . .Lady Spartan tennis team brought home first place at the Divisional Tournament held in Glendive. They will now travel to Missoula for the State Tennis Tournament May 18-19. . .Ruth Ovitz, a resident of FMC Nursing Home, was honored as a Montana Centenarian by the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging. . .Ruth was presented with a certificate or recognition May 9. Ruth was born Dec. 6, 1905 in Spearfish, S.D. She is the mother of Lois Steen of Baker. . .Eighth annual Baker Car Show will be held June 2. . .A farewell open house for Lynette Kyle will be held May 23 at Lawler Drug. . .May 13, Mother Nature’s fury descended on eastern Montana. Wind gusts up to 81 miles an hour were clocked at KFLN radio station. Buildings were moved, power poles were blown down, trees uprooted, roofs blown off and windows were blown out.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, May 16, 1997 —

Baker hosts High School Rodeo June 6. Tickets will be available at the gate of the Fallon County Fairgrounds with the rodeo being held in the outdoor arena. . . Plevna High School graduation was held May 8. Nola Wenz was the salutatorian and Bryce Brown was named valedictorian. . .Work is underway for a 70’x100’ steel building adjacent to the O’Fallon Museum. When finished the new building will house antique farm machinery and provide a work area for curator Lora Heyen. . .Mary and Bill Bohle’s 50th wedding anniversary will be celebrated May 25. . .Channa Breidenbach is Reynolds Supermarket Employee of the Month. . .Roy and Rosanne Rieger will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary May 24. . .High temperature May 10 was 78 degrees. Low temperature May 8 was 29 degrees. . . Plevna Cougar track team will compete in the district track meet in Miles City May 15. . .Spartan golf team will be at the state meet in Shelby May 20-21; tennis team will host the divisional meet May 16-17 in Baker; track team will be at the district track meet in Billings May 17. . .St. Jude’s Bike-a-Thon held May 10. There were a 26 participants and they raised $3,115.58. Casey Dietz rode the most miles – 50.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, May 14, 1987 —

May 12 temperatures were 94 for the high and 58 for the low. . .Prom king and queen are Jay Newell and Danni Keirle. . .Bill Hopkins of Ismay will receive the Bronze Star 42 years after an injury while serving as a medic in the 158th Infantry Regimental Combat Team during WWII. . .ReAnn Berzel, daughter of Fred and Dixie Berzel of Ismay, placed first in two events during the youth rodeo held in Ingomar May 9. . .Terri Oster is the valedictorian at Plevna and Shannon Maurice is the salutatorian. . .Sandy Kinsey, Administrator, announces that an open house will be held at Fallon Medical Complex May 16 in honor of National Hospital and Nursing Home Week. . .Farmers and ranchers alike are reporting the grasshoppers are back in full force, and along with that may come another pest – the Russian Wheat Aphid.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, May 12, 1977 —

John Heim and Duane Quenzer award Ray Luurs $192 and a trophy for his first place finish, singles championship, last Friday in the first annual John’s Oilfield Service bowling tourney. Placing second and receiving $128 and a trophy was Martin Setinc. Myron Allerdings placed third and Darlene Domagala finished fourth. . .Mrs. Emil Hoaem was elected chairwoman of the Fallon County Republican Central Committee when that organization held a convention May 3 in Baker. Bob Bakken was elected vice-chairman and Mrs. John G. Wild was re-elected secretary-treasurer. . .Jane Russell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Russell has been selected for the Pacific Good Will Tour, sponsored by the International Music Camp. . .Word has been received that Ronnie Callen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Marion Callen, has been chosen the most inspirational player on his baseball team at Pacific College, Azusa, Calif. . .FHA advisor, Linda Billmeyer, is pictured with the newly elected FHA officers: president Faye Wiman, vice president Connie Bruha, secretary Joene Olind, song leader Connie Beach, and parliamentarian Irene O’Donnell.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, May 18, 1967 —

The “retirement” party for Dr. and Mrs. Sam Weeks was one of the social events that will be remembered. . .LaVern Ernest McCants was hired on a probation basis as patrolman for the City of Baker at a salary of $375 per month. . .Plevna High School will hold graduation exercises May 22. Co-valedictorians are Gary Schuetzle, son of Mr. and Mrs. Art Schuetzle, and Nancy Thielen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ambrose Thielen. Arlinda Rieger, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Rieger, is salutatorian . . .Myron Floren will highlight the fair program this year. He will appear on the Saturday night show. Sunday there will be a Grand Ole Opry show with Lanzo and Oscar the stars. . .Baker High School will hold graduation exercises May 24. Valedictorian and Salutatorian addresses will be given by Jerry Callen and John Lawler.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, May 16, 1957 —

Gene Wellenstein, local Jaycee president, announced that an agreement had been reached with the Carson & Barnes Wild Animal Circus to show in Baker June 8. . . Mert Malek handed over the president’s gavel to Gene Wellenstein as the Baker Jaycees installed their new officers the evening of May 7. Other officers elected were Leon Newell, first vice president; Don Norwick, second vice president; Sam Durham, secretary; Buzz Flint, treasurer; and Chet Dreher and Norman Stenerson, directors. . .Gertrude Mae Grimes, teacher in the new Roosevelt School in Miles City and former Plevna and Baker teacher, will deliver the commencement address at the graduation exercises for the Plevna High School class of 1957, May 23. . .Winners for the Poppy Posters were Penny Peas; first; Margo Russell, second; Verna Chesmore, third. Division two winners were Jerry Stevens, first; Richard Lovee of Chimney Creek School, second; and Dorothy Wyrick, third. Gary Rusley of Chimney Creek School received honorable mention.

70 YEARS AGO

Thursday, May 15, 1947 —

Infant mortality should take a drop in the near future due to the action of the Baker Lions Club in presenting a Castle Cribadoe Incubator. It will be a lifesaver for premature babies. . .C.C. Berwald in partnership with M. R. Olson of Mobridge, S.D., has organized the Baker Cement Products Co. and will set up a plant to make building blocks in Baker on a one acre location near the site of the one time flax mill. . .Jimmie Bickle, older son of Mr. and Mrs. Dave Bickle, had, one foot badly injured while dehorning a bull. . .Eleven students were graduated from the Plevna High School class of 1947; Harold Ehret, Theresa Geisler, Robert Hepperle, Lynn Householder, Glenn Kusler, Shirley Kusler, Richard Pinnow, Verna Sieler, Mathias Thielen and Peter Thielen. . .Ollie High School graduates include Joyce Bryson, Marguerite Hudson, Fern Shepherd and Betty Woodsend. . .Robert Kochel, Rody Thomas, George Rakes and Chuck Hayes left Monday for Helena to take physical examinations for enlistment in the Navy.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, May 13, 1937 —

Montana-Dakota Utilities will spend several months testing the three wells drilled in the past two years. . .Seniors are practicing their play which will be produced in the Lake Theatre later in the month. The cast of “Nothing But The Truth” includes Bud Mellor, Jack Lawler, E. R. Chesmore, Gene Russell, Julian Hembre, Virginia Baker, Margie Nichols, Peggy Van Hook, Marie McDonald, Mary Alice Van Hook and Mildred Chapin. . .George Flint, employee of Montana-Dakota Utilities Co., has been placed in charge of the local warehouse. This position was formerly held by Harold Mann, who with his family left last week for Deer Lodge to make their home. . .Bud Mellor, Dale Smelzer and Fern Tommerdahl, accompanied by Mrs. Jack Mellor, left Tuesday for Missoula where Fern will enter the declamatory contest and the boys will take part in the track and field events.

90 YEARS AGO

Thursday, May 12, 1927 —

Miss Lolita Jackson left Wednesday morning to represent Baker High School in the state declamatory contest at Missoula. Lolita distinguished herself last year.