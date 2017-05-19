Brockel takes helm of Townsend Accounting

By Sherry Vogel

Rachel Brockel, wife of local resident Laker Brockel, has purchased the Townsend Accounting Firm from Jerry and Jan Townsend as they retire.

Rachel, a native of Helena, Mont., has been living in Baker since the fall of 2012. She was employed at Quality Transportation for the first three years while here. She then accepted a job with the Insurance Store doing book- keeping and accounting, a job she held until purchasing Townsend Accounting in January of this year.

Brockel has enjoyed working in accounting since it first stirred her interests while yet in high school. There she studied business accounting for three years. She received her degree in Accounting from the University of Phoenix and will be sitting her state exam to be an Enrolled Agent this summer.

The Brockels have a three-year-old daughter. Rachel said, “I like living in Baker. I like small town living and enjoy that everyone knows everyone else.” She also feels that the people of Baker are very friendly.

Brockel added, “I look forward to serving the surrounding area for all their accounting and tax business. We are also welcoming new clients to Townsend Accounting.”