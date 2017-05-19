Across America for Wounded Heroes

C. Ivan Stoltzfus who is on a pilgrimage to plant seeds of hope, one mile at a time, across America in support of wounded soldiers across the nation was sighted in Baker on May 15.

By Sherry Vogel

C. Ivan Stoltzfus who is on a pilgrimage to plant seeds of hope, one mile at a time, across America in support of wounded soldiers across the nation was sighted in Baker on May 15. His mission is to raise awareness of our military men and women who have made sacrifices for our country. Ivan’s goal is to raise $1 million for wounded veterans.

This retired farmer believes, “America is all one big family and family members take care of each other. I hope to plant a seed of hope one mile at a time, for those who fought for our freedom.”

Stoltzfus decided that he would drive his 1948 John Deere tractor across America. The tractor which has been restored and outfitted with a 1984 Peterbuilt model 359 cab has a unique look and travels at a max speed of 14 miles an hour pulling a 24’ traveler trailer shouting the theme of his cause, ‘Across America for Wounded Veterans.’

Stolzfus began his journey in Honey Brook, Pennsylvania Oct. 15, 2016. He reached Sarasota, Florida by mid Nov., then held-up there for three months and waited for better weather before starting out again. Ivan reached Mammoth Lake, Calif. by Feb. 19. He then headed out to Washington State. On his last leg of the journey home he entered Fallon County on mid morning May 15. He stopped at the Baker Cenex to gas-up and look for a campsite to park over night.

Stoltzfus’ next plan of action is to travel through North Dakota, South Dakota onto Iowa. He plans to be back in Pennsylvania by early October. For more information or to donate toward this worthy cause go online to: www.HelpAmericanHeroes.com. Follow them on Facebook.