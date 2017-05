On Thursday, May 10, Jessica Paul, Coach Janae Coon, and Coach Neal Coon made the quick trip to Baker to host the 4C District track meet. Jessica competed in Shot Put and Discus. She made finals for Shot Put but did not make it to Divisionals. She then participated in the Discus competition and threw her personal record of 97’7’’. She took second place and will make the journey to Laurel, Thursday, May 18, for Divisionals. Good Luck Jessica!

