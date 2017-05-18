Spring Concert

May 10 Mrs. Bruha presented her final concert at the Plevna School. The 4th Grade played Jesse James and the March of the Abominable Alien Aardvarks on their recorders. The 5th Grade Band played Rio Bravo and Dr. Rock. They have really improved since their Fall Concert. We were also graced with the 8th Grade Vocal Duet Medal winners, Ashley Sander and Sophia Dulin singing Sure as Stars Cling to the Sky. The 6th through 11th Grade Band livened up the place with Louie, Louie, Shortcuts, and finished the concert with a medley of songs; The Magnificent 7, Wipe Out, Over the Rainbow, Scooby Do Where are You?

