The Baker High School Track team traveled to Colstrip on May 13 to compete in the District 3B Track Meet. The Girls took 1st with 221 points and the Boys took 1st with 202 points.

By Lilly Hanson

Women’s Results:

100m: Wrenzi Wrzesinski – 1st – 13.20, Katie Wang – 3rd – 13.94, Scotti Robinson – 4th – 14.20, Savanah Burkhalter – 6th – 14.44

200m: Wrenzi Wrzesinski – 1st – 27.17, Scotti Robinson – 3rd – 28.74, Katie Wang – 4th – 28.83

400m: Scotti Robinson – 1st – 1:03.17, Madison Reddick – 3rd – 1:05.20, Amber Durden – 4th – 1:07.60, Marie Joergensen – 5th – 1:08.63

800m: Macee Hadley – 2nd – 2:32.77, Mariah Miller – 4th – 2:45.66

1600m: Macee Hadley – 2nd – 5:55.61, Mariah Miller – 3rd – 6:03.73, Maleah Graham – 5th – 6:13.36

3200m: Maleah Graham – 3rd – 14:40.91, Alissa Bohle – 5th – 15:26.13

100m Hurdles: Wrenzi Wrzesinski – 1st – 15.93, Katie Wang – 5th – 19.97

300m Hurdles: Wrenzi Wrzesinski – 1st – 49.06, Scotti Robinson – 3rd – 51.26

4×100 Relay: Savanha Burkhalter, Wrenzi Wrzesinski, Katie Wang, and Madison Reddick – 2nd – 53.38

4×400 Relay: Madison Reddick, Marie Joergensen, Macee Hadley, Savanah Burkhalter – 4:26.04

Discus: Laylah Dulin – 5th – 85-07

Javelin: Madison Reddick – 1st – 121-02, Halle Burdick – 2nd – 116-03, Hannah Gonsioroski – 5th – 92-02

High jump: Melissa Breitbach – 1st – 4-08.00, Alivia Schultz – 2nd – 4-08.00, Katie Wang – 3rd – 4-06.00, Lexi Hartse – 4th – 4-06.00, Shelby Moore – 5th – 4-04.00

Pole Vault: Scotti Robinson – 1st – 9-00.00

Long Jump: Hannah Gonsioroski – 5th – 13-11.25

Triple Jump: Madison Reddick – 1st – 33-07.75, Lexi Hartse – 4th – 30-09.50

Mens Results:

100m: Cleet Wrzesinski – 1st – 11.08, Angus Lund – 3rd – 11.79, Kory Dolph – 6th – 12.27

200m: Cleet Wrzesinski – 1st – 22.99, Kory Dolph – 4th – 25.37, Dalton Herbst – 5th – 25.69, Angus Lund – 6th – 25.86

400m: Daniel Rost – 2nd – 54.80, Jayden Allen – 3rd – 55.88

800m: Jayden Allen – 4th – 2:19.46

3200m: Caleb Ploeger – 5th – 11:27.49

110m Hurdles: Cleet Wrzesinski – 1st – 15.51, Dillon Hickey – 4th – 19.19, Riley O’Donnell – 5th – 19.86, Sean Shelhamer – 6th – 21.01

300m Hurdles: Cleet Wrzesinski – 1st – 40.86, Michael Rusch – 4th – 49.66, Hunter Mashak – 6th – 54.03

4×100 Relay: Baker A (Kory Dolph, Daniel Rost, Angus Lund, and Dalton Herbst) – 1st – 46.07

4×400 Relay: Baker A (Kory Dolph, Daniel Rost, Aaron Smith, and Jaden Allen) – 2nd – 03:56.59

High Jump: Jaden Allen – 1st – J5-04.00, Sean Shelhamer – 3rd – J5-02.00

Pole Vault: Hunter Mashak – 3rd – J8-00.00, Terrell Koenig – 4th – J7-00.00

Long Jump: Cleet Wrzesinski – 2nd – 20-05.25, Daniel Rost – 4th – 19-04.50, Aaron Smith – 6th – 17-10.00

Triple Jump: Daniel Rost – 2nd – 41-02.50, Riley O’Donnell – 4th – 35-11.50, Aaron Smith – 6th – 34-04.00

Shot Put: Andrew Craft – 1st – 41-11.00, Johnny Caron – 2nd – 41-05.00, Treston Erickson – 3rd – 41-03.00, Josh Stutts – 4th – 39-11.00

Discus: Javon DeGrand – 2nd – 131-03, Treston Erickson – 5th – 112-09

Javelin: Kory Dolph – 3rd – 148-10, Angus Lund – 4th – 143-11, Treston Erickson – 6th – 136-00