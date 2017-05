A funeral Mass for James “Jim” Michael Hadley, 77, Deer Lodge, Mont., will be 10 a.m., Friday, May 19, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Marmarth, N.D. with Father David Morman celebrating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery.

Visitation for Jim will take place one hour prior to the service at the church.

Jim passed away Dec. 27, 2016 at his home near Deer Lodge, Mont..

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.