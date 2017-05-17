Jack Teigen, 72

A funeral service for Jack Allen Teigen, 72, of Capital and Ekalaka, Mont. will be 11 a.m., Friday, May 19, 2017 at the Camp Crook Community Center in Camp Crook, S.D. with Pastor Jean Helmer officiating.

A prayer & vigil service and a time of sharing was held at 7 p.m., May 17, 2017 at the Camp Crook United Methodist Church.

Jack passed away March 8, 2017 at the family ranch near Capital.

Jack was born Sept. 3, 1944 to Raymond and Ruth (Enerson) Teigen at the home of Mary Sornberger in Belle Fourche. He joined siblings, Cy, Barbara, Jerry and Norma. Jack grew up on the family ranch and attended grade school at the Chimney Rock School. He graduated from Belle Fourche High School in 1962. On Sept. 29, 1964, Jack married Sharon Kay Migotti. To this union, one son, Slade Allen Teigen was born.

Jack had many occupations over the years, most involving ranching, road and dam construction, and even gold mining. These jobs took him from Montana, to Wyoming, to South Dakota, to California, and back again. He enjoyed revisiting those places and seeing the roads, dams, and dugouts he had helped build.

Jack was an avid card player. Cribbage was his game of choice. No matter who stopped to visit him, if they didn’t know how to play Crib when they got there, they knew how by the time they left. Jack kept a chalkboard tally of players, wins, and losses.

Jack would help any person who asked. After his brother Jerry died, Jack was instrumental in helping his nephew Tait and family on the ranch. Jack became Tymber’s school transportation and daycare provider until she started high school. Jack liked to brag about his kids: Slade, Shea, Ashley, Stevie Jo, Tucker, and Tymber.

Jack is survived by his son, Slade (Linda) Teigen and children Shea, Ashley, Stevie Jo and Tucker, Helena, Mont.; his partner, Sharon Teigen, Ekalaka, Mont.; sister Norma (Whitey) Jardee, Mill Iron, Mont.; niece Michelle Teigen and daughter Tymber Rose, Camp Crook, S.D.; and numerous other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Ruth Teigen, siblings Cy Teigen, Jerry Teigen, Barbara Wintermute, and nephews. Tait Teigen, Randy Buck and Tayler Buck.

