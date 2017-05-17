George W. Huss, 67

George W. Huss, a prominent attorney, former District Court Judge, loyal friend, loving grandfather, and tireless scholar, passed away May 11, 2017, after suffering a series of major myocardial infarctions. Mr. Huss was born July 6, 1949, in Miles City, Mont. to the late Dewey M. Huss and Elizabeth A. Huss. He was an honors graduate of St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota and the University of Montana School of Law.

After law school, Mr. Huss returned to Miles City to practice law alongside his father in 1976. He relished nearly thirty-six years providing legal counsel to countless Eastern Montanans, many of which rewarded him with their friendship. He continued to practice law until ascending to the bench as District Judge for the 16th Judicial District in Jan. of 2013. Mr. Huss was an avid student of the law and was honored to be elected District Court Judge. During his time on the bench Mr. Huss worked tirelessly to upgrade the information and communications systems to insure that the 16th Judicial District was fully digital capable and also traveled throughout the state assisting other judicial districts. He retired from the bench in 2016 after suffering health problems.

Concurrent to his professional life as a local attorney, Mr. Huss devoted himself to the local community. He was elected and served in the Miles City Council and spent a number of years as the City Attorney providing legal counsel to the local government. One of his greatest joys in life was serving alongside the Miles City Fire Department as a part-paid fireman and EMT, a place where he established many lifelong friendships. He always said he got to experience every little boy’s dream of being a fireman. Mr. Huss was one of the people responsible for the revitalization of the historical Miles City Club where he served as a director, president, and historian. As a result he became a history buff and authored several monographs and lectured about the history of Eastern Montana and Wyoming.

While Mr. Huss achieved great heights in his professional pursuits and civic leadership, he was most gratified of his efforts at home. He was a gourmet cook that not only entertained family and friends, but often catered meals for local charities and other gatherings. Always reluctant to share a recipe, he would certainly exchange one if you made something he loved. “Jerry’s Cookbook” grew to several hundred pages over the years. He also loved gardening and spending time on the deck, smoking a cigar, enjoying Jana’s flowers and watching the vegetables flourish. Mr. Huss loved to travel with family and enjoyed new restaurants and conversations with a glass of red wine or scotch in his hand. Always the prankster, many stories can be told by those who fell victim to or participated alongside the often intricate and well-planned hijinks.

Above all, Mr. Huss was fiercely loyal to his friends and his love for his family was endless. He was very proud of his children and their accomplishments and loved bragging about his grandsons.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Jana Mueller; his son Trevor (Donna Mae) Huss and their sons, Paxton and Holden, of Minneapolis, Minn.; his stepson Matt (Elizabeth) Roberts and their sons, Lane and Liam, of La Porte, Texas; and his stepdaughter Vanessa Malley of Bozeman, Mont. He also leaves behind his sister Mary Walta of Denver Colo., his brother Lawrence (Nancy) Huss of Phoenix, Ariz. and his sister Margaret (Bob) Sampsel of Kalispell, Mont. and his many nieces and nephews that he enjoyed and loved.

Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Custer County Art & Heritage Center or the charity of one’s choice.

Visitation were May 17, 2017 with the family receiving friends followed by a Rosary at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City. Mass of Christian Burial was held on May 18, 2017 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Miles City. Rite of committal followed in the Custer County Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.