Plevna FFA Banquet

The Plevna FFA Year in Review Banquet was held May 8 at the Plevna Community Center. The FFA members started the evening with the FFA Officers Opening ceremony led by President Jessica Paul, V.P. Taylor Rieger, Secretary Dacy Buerkle, Treasurer Ashley Sander, Reporter Jenna Paul, Sentinel Trinity Rieger, and Historian Sophia Dulin. Dacy Buerkle read the official Secretary’s minutes, followed by an Invocation led by CJ Stevenson, 2016-2017 State 1st Vice President. The FFA served a delicious pulled pork dinner with the help of Connie Lang and Berdie Rieger.

After dinner, Jesse Isaacs recited the FFA Creed and told about the Farm 2 School program in the Plevna School. Taylor Rieger gave a report on the Officer Retreat in June. Ashley Sander explained the activities and awards won at Range Camp. Jessica Paul shared her experiences with her NILE Merit Heifer at competition.

Trinity Rieger and Sophia Dulin each told about the Plevna FFA’s competition at the John Deere Ag Expo and the results. Jenna Paul and Hadyn Mellon expressed their thoughts on the Fall and Spring Districts. They told of the events the Plevna FFA competed in as well as the results from this competition.

Alexia Wills spoke of the visit from the State Officers in January. Layne Silver-Farris communicated all the fun activities that occurred during National FFA Week, culminating with the Ag Olympics. Dacy Buerkle shared the FFA group’s accomplishments at the State FFA Convention, and last, but not least, Chloe Tudor reported on the State Vet Science activities in Big Timber.

After the Plevna FFA Members shared their year’s activities and accomplishments, awards were handed out to the members. The Discovery Degree Award went to Dacy Buerkle, Jenna Paul, Ashley Sander, Trinity Rieger, and Sophia Dulin. The Star of Discovery Award went to Ashley Sander and Layne Silver-Farris received the Top Shop Hand Award. The awards were followed by the Keynote Address given by CJ Stevenson. His message encouraged FFA members to put effort, determination, and perseverance into their FFA Programs. He told them that what you get out of FFA depends how what you put into it. He also talked about farmers being able to continue to feed the always-increasing population. CJ shared an interesting roadside sign, “Where’s the food without the farmer?” We then watched a power point of the Year in Review. Following this was the installation of the 2017-2018 FFA Officers: President Jessica Paul, 1st VP Ashley Sander, 2nd VP Taylor Rieger, Treasurer Jesse Isaacs, Secretary Dacy Buerkle, Reporter Jenna Paul, Historian Sophia Dulin and Parliamentarian Hadyn Mellon. The silent auction was then closed and the meeting was adjourned. It was fun to see the many activities and competitions, which our Plevna FFA members participated in this school year. A big thank you to all of our supporters this past year.