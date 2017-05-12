Willard Homemakers met for their May meeting with Alice Kay Schweigert as hostess.

By Carol Sparks

Eight members answered roll call with one guest present. The business meeting finalized plans for our summer trip to Miles City and Terry to visit several places including the Evelyn Cameron Gallery. July 8 was set as a tentative date. Also reviewed was the menu for a graduation reception that the club is helping to host for the Barkley family. Our summer family picnic will be July 16 at Medicine Rocks State Park at 6:30 p.m. Spring Council meeting will be in Ekalaka on June 6.

Following the business meeting, a baby shower was held for Cassie and Odell O’Connor. Onsies were decorated for the new little lady, words of advice given, and gifts opened. Alice Kay had the most points of items in her purse and all present believed that! Jeannie Tronstad furnished a beautiful cake for the occasion.

The next formal meeting for the club will be in September.