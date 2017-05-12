Weekly Police Blotter

Baker Police Department

•Ongoing preventive/proactive patrols of the business district, school and residential areas.

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 406-778-2222. Calls are never recorded and rewards are offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of responsible parties.

From the Bench

Justic Court

•Shane Patrick Crawford, Rapid City, S.D., speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 78/70, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 4/25/17.

•Jeffery V. Gorrell, Beach, N.D., seatbelt violation, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 4/25/17.

•Coleman Bannard Kelts, Consort, AB, log not current, bond forfeited $135, ticket issued 4/26/17.

•Coleman Bannard Kelts, Consort, AB, speeding, truck non-interstate exceed daytime 60 MPH limit, 70/60, bond forfeited $55, ticket issued 4/26/17.

•Cody L. Nichols, Sidney, speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 80/70, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 4/25/17.