VP Pence, Donald Trump Jr. to Campaign in Montana for Gianforte

Bozeman, Mont. – Greg Gianforte’s campaign for Congress announced that both Donald Trump Jr. and Vice President Mike Pence will join Greg on the campaign trail this week.

Donald J. Trump Jr. will hold a campaign rally with Greg Gianforte at the Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center in Sidney on Thursday, May 11. Doors will open at 2:00 p.m.

There will be additional rallies in Helena, Butte, and Great Falls on Thursday, May 11.

Those interested in attending the rally can RSVP for the event at www.TrumpInMontana.com.

Vice President Pence will campaign with Greg Gianforte at the Metra Pavilion in Billings on Friday, May 12. The rally will start at 6 p.m. on Friday. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.

There is no cost to attend the event. Those interested in attending the rally can RSVP for the event at www.PenceInMontana.com.