By Chloe Tudor

Since this fall, Plevna FFA members have been studying Vet Science material. Additionally to prepare for the State Vet Competition, the Plevna FFA members had a practice run with Liam Robbins, DVM, who walked them through the practicums. He showed them how to muzzle a cat, properly restrain a sheep, prepare a surgical site, and properly hold a rabbit. He also taught the young vets to be, the proper way to give eardrops to small animals, perform a cephalic vein injection, fill a syringe and administer a subcutaneous (SubQ) shot to an animal.

State Vet Science Competition was a great learning event for Jenna Paul, Seth Carroll, Jessica Paul, Dacy Buerkle, Chloe Tudor accompanied by Mr. Isaacs, Adviser. They attended the CDE Days in Big Timber, May 2, where they completed all the tasks Liam had walked them through. Competition included practicums such as filling a syringe, haltering a goat, giving a rabbit eardrops, preparing a dog for surgical procedure, and applying a cat muzzle. They also had to identify the breeds of livestock, types of parasites, and surgical materials. In the end, there was a test on many different veterinary situations. Overall, the Plevna Vet Science Team placed 17th out of 31 teams. The Plevna FFA would like to thank Liam for helping the team prepare for the competition!