Timely Tips and Tidbits

By Sherry Vogel

It is amazing how vinegar can be so useful in so many different ways! Up till just recently I only used it when baking and to boil eggs at Easter time. *Tip: 1 tablespoon of white distilled vinegar to boiling water will keep eggs from cracking.

More cooking tips using vinegar:

1. Tenderizing meat- Add a little to marinades to help keep the meat soft.

2. Sticky pasta- add ¼ tsp. to a pot of boiling water to help pasta not be so sticky

3. Onion odors- rub vinegar on your hands after handling onion to get rid of the smell

4. Chocolate cake- add 1tsp. to a box of chocolate cake mix to add moisture

5. Too much salt- add a little vinegar to mask the salt taste

6. Rice – add 1tsp. of white distilled vinegar to boiling water to make the rice taste great

7. Basic vinaigrette salad dressing- use 1 part distilled vinegar to 4 parts oil