Southeastern Montana’s “Spring into Health” Fair

The community came out in force as 747 members of the community, both adults and students attended “Spring into Health” at the “biggest little health fair” in Montana

By Sherry Vogel

The community came out in force as 747 members of the community, both adults and students attended “Spring into Health” at the “biggest little health fair” in Montana. The fair took place on Wednesday, April 26 in the Baker High School Gymnasium.

Students from the Baker, Plevna and Marmarth public schools were given a special invite to explore the world of health prevention. The third-sixth grades are invited each year to participate in a scavenger hunt and are encouraged to enter a health poster contest. Three winners from each grade, 3rd – 6th were the lucky winners of this year’s poster contest and scavenger hunt. The winners to be announced in the elementary schools.

A highlight of the day for third-sixth graders was the opportunity to enter into a drawing for two new bicycles. The students had to get 100% on a quiz which was based on all the health information that they had learned that morning. The fortunate winners who rode off on these shiny grand prizes were: Megan Varner, 3rd grade and Zander Rost, 4th grade, of Baker.

Many from our community enjoyed the morning of browsing the informative booths, eating in the food court while seeking preventive measures to maintain good health.