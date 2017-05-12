Mid-Rivers Supports Local EMS and Fire Departments through Annual Donation

Mid-Rivers Communications (Circle, MT) recently made donations totaling $19,250 to Emergency Medical Service (EMS)/ambulance service providers and fire departments in the Mid-Rivers Service Area. Donations are made to these providers annually in recognition of the vital services these entities provide to Mid-Rivers’ members, employees, and facilities. This year, 21 EMS service providers and 34 fire departments have received a donation.

Local providers in receipt of this donation include Fallon County Ambulance Service, Baker Fire Department and the Plevna Fire Department.